Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Cut to “Hold” at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

MOZ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.24.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.32 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$778.89 million and a P/E ratio of -69.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.88.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

