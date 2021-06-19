FY2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Boosted by B. Riley

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

GSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE GSL opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

