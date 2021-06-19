Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $140.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.50 million to $146.86 million. Everi reported sales of $38.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 261.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $562.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.30 million to $576.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $610.91 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $624.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Everi by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Everi by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.13.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

