PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

