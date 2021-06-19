AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.37 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,884,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.