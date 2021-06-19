National Bank Financial Raises Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGY. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.06.

Surge Energy stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$246.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

