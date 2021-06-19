Warburg Research Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €150.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €106.41 ($125.19).

ETR:HLAG opened at €187.60 ($220.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is €156.66. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €192.70 ($226.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

