Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.73 ($91.45).

ETR:BAS opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.82.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

