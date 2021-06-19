Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €117.69 ($138.46).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus stock opened at €112.72 ($132.61) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €102.60. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.