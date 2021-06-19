Wedbush Comments on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

SEAS stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.50.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

