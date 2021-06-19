Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) PT Lowered to C$2.23 at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its target price decreased by Fundamental Research from C$2.28 to C$2.23 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KIDZ stock opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.52 million and a P/E ratio of 750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.49. Kidoz has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$1.25.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

