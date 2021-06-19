Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $76.23 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

