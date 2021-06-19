Callaway Golf Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

NYSE:ELY opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

