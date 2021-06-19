The Howard Hughes Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Howard Hughes in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HHC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $99.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $113.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.24 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

