IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

IDOX (LON:IDOX) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 68 ($0.89). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

IDOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt increased their target price on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

LON IDOX opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. The company has a market cap of £293.87 million and a P/E ratio of 31.43. IDOX has a one year low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.06.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

