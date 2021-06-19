Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AWE opened at GBX 337 ($4.40) on Thursday. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

