Zacks: Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report sales of $295.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $593.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $596.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -296.77 and a beta of 1.72.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

