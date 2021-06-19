Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

