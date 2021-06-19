Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.65. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 105,394 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$322.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.37.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$155,000. Also, Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,419.87. Insiders sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,062 over the last three months.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

