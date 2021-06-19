Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $45,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 308,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $5,639,000. 36.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $449.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.13. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. Research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

