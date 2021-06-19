H&T Group (LON:HAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HAT opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.83. H&T Group has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market cap of £109.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.