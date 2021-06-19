AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

