AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Up 18.0% in May

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AxoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 4.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.69.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

