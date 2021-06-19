Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

ANCUF stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $37.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

