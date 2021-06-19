PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.79.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.70 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3586369 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

