Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 242.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $479.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

