FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sims Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sims in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50. Sims has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 1.60.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

