Purple Innovation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,306 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,416% compared to the average daily volume of 812 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,599.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

