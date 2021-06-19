National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report released on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$12.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.