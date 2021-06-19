Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CICOY opened at $13.01 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.83.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

