Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.63.

OVV opened at C$35.75 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$39.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The company has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

