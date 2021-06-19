National Bankshares Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$40.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.74.

TSE:PPL opened at C$40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a market cap of C$22.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.70. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.49.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

