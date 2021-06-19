Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.70.

LB stock opened at C$43.24 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

