Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWX. National Bankshares raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.67.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of HWX opened at C$4.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$815.54 million and a P/E ratio of 876.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.34. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$4.80.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$23.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.