FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spectrum Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.98.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

