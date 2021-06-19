Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

RDSB opened at GBX 1,362.20 ($17.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £106.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.20. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

