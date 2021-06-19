HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEXO. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of C$5.73.

HEXO stock opened at C$7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$3.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

