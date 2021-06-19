Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.00.

Fortis stock opened at C$56.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$26.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9400002 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

