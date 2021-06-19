Cormark Boosts Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$1.90

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.45. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,599. Insiders have sold a total of 697,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,521 in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

