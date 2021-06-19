Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.63.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$41.78 on Wednesday. Empire has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$42.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

