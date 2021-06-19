The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 13th total of 8,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

