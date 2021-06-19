Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $63,042.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,447,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,916,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,758,546 shares in the company, valued at $51,250,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,750 shares of company stock worth $813,058 over the last ninety days. 25.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
