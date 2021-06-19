FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 81.05 ($1.06), with a volume of 4,156,273 shares trading hands.

FGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £990.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

