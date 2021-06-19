Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €12.22 ($14.37). Engie shares last traded at €12.13 ($14.27), with a volume of 5,852,349 shares trading hands.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.80 ($15.06) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.98 ($17.62).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.42.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

