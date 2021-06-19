Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.55. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 2,719 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

About Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.