Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $471.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

