Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter worth about $48,186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.