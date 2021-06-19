Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

KMI opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

