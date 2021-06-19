B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

