Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $21.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

NYSE COF opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

